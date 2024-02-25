WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 288,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 103,877 shares.The stock last traded at $46.33 and had previously closed at $46.28.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 607,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 601,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,382 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

