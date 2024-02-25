Witan (LON:WTAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $243.00

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.02), with a volume of 23005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.03).

Witan Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Witan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Witan’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Witan

In other Witan news, insider Shauna Bevan acquired 10,000 shares of Witan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($29,085.87). Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

