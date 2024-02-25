Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

