Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.