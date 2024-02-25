Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

