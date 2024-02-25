Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.32 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

