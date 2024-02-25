Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,822. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

