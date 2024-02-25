Zacks Research Comments on Cimpress plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $91.60 on Friday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

