Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,822. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,788,000. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,409,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

