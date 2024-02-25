Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

