Zacks Research Weighs in on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.