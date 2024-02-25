Zacks Research Weighs in on UGI Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

UGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. UGI has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $1,461,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 644.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of UGI by 85.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of UGI by 30.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 149.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

