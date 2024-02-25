Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.25% of Zai Lab worth $78,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 115,885 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,708,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 966,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 250,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLAB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.