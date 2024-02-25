Zai Lab (ZLAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Zai Lab by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1,930.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

