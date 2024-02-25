Zevia PBC (ZVIA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.58 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

