Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Raised to $78.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,225,000 after buying an additional 76,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 232.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.