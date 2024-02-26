11,572 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 66,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FRA opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

