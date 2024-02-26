11,572 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 66,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.