1,466 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 57.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $658.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.