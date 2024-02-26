16,061 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 645,710 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS CALF opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

