16,383 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $34.99 on Monday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

