17,950 Shares in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 147.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.60.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

