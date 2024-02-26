19,635 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after buying an additional 5,916,816 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,937 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 6.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 407,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

MAX stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

