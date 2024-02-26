22,220 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $89.10 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.