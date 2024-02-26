22,220 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $89.10 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Profile
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Addus HomeCare
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.