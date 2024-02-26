2,380 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SONY opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

