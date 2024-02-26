244,600 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.