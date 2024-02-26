69,139 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 389.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Evolent Health by 256.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Stock Up 14.4 %

EVH stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

