74,707 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 148,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,954,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $741.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.