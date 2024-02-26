7,746 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $7,225,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,821 shares of company stock worth $1,187,733 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

