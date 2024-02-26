A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

AMKBY stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 201.80%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

