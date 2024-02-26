AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $174.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

