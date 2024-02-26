AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $74.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.67. AAR has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

