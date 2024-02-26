AbCellera Biologics Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Bloom Burton has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $30,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

