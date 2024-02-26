ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 13.1 %

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.58 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $529.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

