ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

