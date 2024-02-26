ADT (ADT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

ADT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

ADT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 364.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

