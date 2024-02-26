ADT (ADT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ADT opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.29%.
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.
