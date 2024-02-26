AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE:AER opened at $77.85 on Monday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

