AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. AerCap has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

