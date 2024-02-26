Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

