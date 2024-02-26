agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NYSE:AGL opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

