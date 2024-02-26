AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a feb 24 dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 951.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.