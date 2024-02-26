Agree Realty Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 159.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,302 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

