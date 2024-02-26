Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 159.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

NYSE ADC opened at $57.51 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

