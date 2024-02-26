Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 949,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

