Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 33,400 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 349,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

