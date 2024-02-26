Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $229,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $111.87 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

