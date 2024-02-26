Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 11,982 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $819.23 million, a PE ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TIXT

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.