Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives $53.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,167. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

