Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) versus Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Head-To-Head Review

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.81 billion 4.28 $547.63 million $3.53 30.64 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 2 6 10 1 2.53 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Akamai Technologies and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $116.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Kuboo.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 14.37% 15.19% 7.44% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Kuboo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

