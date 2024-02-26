Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.89 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

